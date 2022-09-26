Pictures: Cuba, Florida Braces for Hurricane Ian

Cubans and residents of Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for
Hurricane Ian days after Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Ian is expected to sweep near or on western Cayman Islands and western Cuba Monday night.
Ian sparked mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Florida on Monday,
including Tampa residents, as the storm is expected to approach the Sunshine State as a Category 4 hurricane by midweek.
Hurricane Ian approaches western Cuba late Monday morning, Sept. 26, 2022. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.
A Publix store in the Metrowest was nearly sold out of water, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, as residents ready themselves ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Shoppers wait in line outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.
Shoppers join a line stretching beyond the parking lot outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Florida, Sept. 25, 2022.
People pull small boats out of Havana Bay in Havana, Sept. 26, 2022, as Cuba is expected to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to sweep near or on western Cuba by Monday night.
People pull small boats out of Havana Bay in Havana, Sept. 26, 2022, as Cuba is expected to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian.
NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket stands at launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 24, 2022, hours after the scheduled launch of the rocket was delayed due to Tropical Storm Ian. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida.