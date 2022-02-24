Pictures from the Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Shortly after, Russia launched a barrage of air and missile strikes and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south.

12 photos
1/12
Sergei Grits/AP
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
2/12
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
3/12
Sergei Grits/AP
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
4/12
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
5/12
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A man stands in front of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship that is seen in a field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
6/12
Andrew Marienko/AP
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
7/12
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
This photograph taken on Feb. 24, 2022, shows smoke rising near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv.
8/12
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a private house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
9/12
Emilio Morenatti/AP
This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
10/12
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Police officers inspect an area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
11/12
NBC
An explosion is seen in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.
12/12
NBC
Smoke is seen on the horizon in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.

