Pigs wander Minnesota highway after semitruck crashes

Officials shut down the highway as the pigs were left standing on the road

A pig pileup shut down a Minnesota highway Friday morning.

A semitruck carrying the pigs flipped onto its side in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-694 to northbound I-35E around 7:40 a.m. CT, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash left the drift of pigs wandering on the side of the highway.

Officials closed the highway as they worked to corral the pigs, even weaving between cars.

The driver was not injured, according to the state patrol, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers were told to find an alternate route. The highway will remain closed until around 1 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

