Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Overnight in Bedford, NH

The small twin engine plane crashed along the banks of the Merrimack River on approach to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

By Kirsten Glavin

The pilot was killed when a twin engine aircraft inbound for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire crashed late Friday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Bedford police said they received the first 911 calls reporting a plane crash on the shore of the Merrimack River in the vicinity of 14 Technology Drive.

Bedford police responded to the crash site and found the wreckage fully engulfed in flames. The Bedford Fire Department also responded and put out the blaze.

A preliminary investigation by Bedford police tentatively identified the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft as a 23-year-old Michigan man who died in the crash. No further information regarding the pilot is being released pending the notification of family members.

The plane was being operated by Castle Air out of Canton, Ohio, and was transporting medical supplies. The flight, which originated from the Essex County Airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, was headed for the Manchester airport when the pilot reported engine trouble just prior to the crash.

The investigation into the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said Saturday morning that plane was a Swearingen SA-226 twin turboprop aircraft that reported engine failure on final approach to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

"The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the agency said in a statement. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates."

The Bedford Police Chief said this all happened very close to one neighborhood and luckily the plane didn't hit anybody or crash into any buildings in the area.

“We hate to see the loss of life in any sort of situation like this," said Bedford Chief of Police John J. Bryfonski. "We feel for the family and loved ones, as well as the colleagues in the aviation community largely who have to suffer through the trauma of these sort of things, particularly in the holiday season.”

The public is asked to avoid the Heritage Trail in the vicinity of 14 Technology Drive in Bedford as the investigation continues.

Investigators have set up a command post along the riverbank near the edge of a forest near where the plan went down.

