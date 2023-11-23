Pine Street Inn full of volunteers for thanksgiving meals while crisis of unhoused people continues

1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 280 pounds of cranberry sauce and 120 roast turkeys are just the beginning of what goes into preparing Thanksgiving meals at Pince Street Inn.

The holidays have also brought doubt about the colder months and the people who will have nowhere to go since they are over capacity.

Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition inside the largest homeless shelter in Boston.

"Even if its about the food its really about saying we didn’t forget about you" said on of the people working at the shelter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While there were politicians and sports stars inthe shelter, those who work at Pine Street Inn say this holiday feels different since the state's entire shelter system is full and the homeless population continues to rise, along with incoming immigrant families.

"We're worried about this winter we already put our overflow up so we've got 50 people sleeping in this room every night"

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is saying they are trying to find more places to put people like the temporary shelter set up at the transportation building last week.

"We're doing everything we can with the governor and her administration. We're working on spaces additional spaces in the city already hundreds of families housed right now" said Wu.

They are also waiting on state lawmakers, who went on holiday without reaching a deal on a bill that would provide critical shelter funding.

Not only are the Pine Street Inn workers feeding people inside, but also bringing thanksgiving turkey sandwiches to anyone they find on the street, accumulating nearly 2,000 meals in total.