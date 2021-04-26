supermoon

‘Pink' Supermoon Lights Up Monday Night Sky

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, was forecast to be its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA

Pink Super Moon
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

A “Pink” supermoon illuminated the sky Monday night, appearing bigger and brighter than other full moons thus far this year.

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, was forecast to be its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

But, was Monday night's full moon actually going to be pink? Not quite.

The supermoon was its usual golden color, only bigger, brighter, and a little closer to earth.

The moon’s name corresponds with the springtime bloom of the pink-hued wildflower, creeping phlox – which is also called “moss pink.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, with April’s full moon being named the “Pink Moon.”

May’s full moon is the “Flower Moon” and June’s is the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the almanac.

For the best view of the supermoon, experts say go to an open area and simply look up.

This article tagged under:

supermoon
