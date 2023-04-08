Pistachio Mint Gremolata Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 Cup pistachios, roasted and lightly salted

2 Cloves garlic

1/2 Cup fresh mint

1/4 Cup fresh parsley

1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice

Zest from 1/2 an orange (optional)

Salt and pepper

PREPARATION:

1. Combine pistachios, garlic, mint, parsley, olive oil, lemon juice, and orange zest and juice in a food processor. Pulse until the ingredients are coarsely chopped. Taste and adjust. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

2. To serve, generously pour gremolata on top of the individual lamb and finish with a little extra orange zest and sprigs of mint for beauty.

3. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Anna’s Tip: Try this with chicken, shrimp and white fish. It’s delicious!

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

In this episode of The Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi lets you in on her recipes for the perfect spring rack of lamb, along with delectable Moroccan carrots and grilled potatoes.