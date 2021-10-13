Connecticut Teacher Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationships With Students Due in Court Today

A former Plainfield teacher and coach who is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students and former students has been arrested and is due in court on Wednesday.

Craig McCue, 31, of North Stonington, was arrested Tuesday. According to police, the investigation began in May when a concerned parent reported finding inappropriate text messages on their child's phone. Investigators said the text messages included inappropriate photos and messages about getting the child marijuana.

At the time, McCue was teaching eighth-grade social studies at Plainfield Central School, according to police. Investigators said McCue was having inappropriate relationships with several victims under the age of 16, who were all either students, former students, or players he had coached.

Plainfield Public Schools said when they learned of the investigation, they immediately placed McCue on leave and he eventually resigned.

"Clearly, any allegation of inappropriate contact with minors is disturbing and causes concerns about the safety of the children in our school community," district officials wrote. "Plainfield community members should be reassured that the safety of children is the district's foremost concern."

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact the superintendent's office, or report concerns to the Plainfield Police Department or the state Department of Children and Families.

McCue is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about McCue is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.