Plane Diverted to Alabama After Hitting Turbulence; Minor Injuries Reported

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3:15 p.m. to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds told news outlets

An American Airlines plane bound for Nashville, Tennessee, with 56 people from Tampa, Florida, was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence, and at least eight minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3:15 p.m. to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds told news outlets. The plane hit unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle and was diverted, officials said.

Reynolds said 52 passengers were aboard the Embraer E175 plane along with two pilots and two flight attendants. Ten people were evaluated, and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in a statement. It did not elaborate on their conditions.

The airline said it was bringing in another aircraft for the other passengers to board later Wednesday and continue on to Tennessee.

