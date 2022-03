A plane overturned at Robertson Airport in Plainville Thursday morning and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to town officials.

The single-engine plane overturned in the grass while operating at the airport around 11:37 a.m., officials said.

The person who suffered the minor injury was transported to the hospital.

An investigation is being conducted and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to the assistant town manager.