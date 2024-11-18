At least 2 hurt after small plane hits another plane at Pennsylvania airport

At least two people were hurt after a small plane crashed into another aircraft at Doylestown Airport in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Nov. 18, around 12:20 p.m., the single engine plane was taking off from the airport -- located along the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Doylestown -- when it left the runway and struck another small plane that was unoccupied.

First responders arrived at the scene and found all occupants on the first aircraft were out of the plane. They were taken to local hospitals for evaluations after suffering injuries. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions or the exact number of people who were on board.

Footage from NBC Philadelphia's SkyForce10 showed the aftermath of the crash. Investigators remained at the scene to await the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration.