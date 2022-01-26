Plans for Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood Have Fallen Through

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of months ago, it was reported that a celebrity chef was looking to bring a pizza spot to Boston's Fort Point neighborhood. Now we have learned that these plans have apparently fallen through, at least for the specific location that they were considering.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to a Twitter thread from @FortPointer, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza is no longer coming to the Caffe Nero space on Congress Street, stating that "FPNA [Fort Point Neighborhood Association] announced it....the news about the pizza place had just arrived by email (seemingly from official sources representing the company)" while @tom_ready of FPNA says of the licensing board hearing for the restaurant that is slated for tomorrow, "It will not be heard, they have pulled the application." A Tweet from @FPNA_Boston gives additional information on this development, mentioning that "The Attorney for the restaurant informed us and said they will be looking for another location (hopefully in the neighborhood) more suitable to their needs." No details have been given on why they decided not to come to the space after all, nor is it known where they might be looking to open now; we have reached out to Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in England to find out more and will report back with any additional information.

As mentioned earlier, the proposed Fort Point location of Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza was going to offer "bottomless" pizza in which customers could choose from a variety of options and eat as little or as much as they want, while another concept from the celebrity chef--Ramsay's Kitchen in the former Bar Boulud space within the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the Back Bay--debuted earlier this week.

The address for Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza would have been 368 Congress Street, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the other Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza locations is at https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/street-pizza/

[Earlier Article]

Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza Plans to Open in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood