Playgrounds, Splash Pads to Reopen in Boston Monday

Mayor Marty Walsh urged people to continue practicing social distancing in public spaces

Playgrounds and splash pads are set to reopen in Boston, Monday, as the city slowly eases restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Walsh on Sunday said signs would be visible at those public spaces to remind people to stay vigilant. He urged people to continue practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

The move comes amid increased activity in the city following months of strict social distancing guidelines.

This weekend saw bustling activity in the North End, where restaurants were allowed to reopen.

Restaurants across the state have been allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to restart the economy, but restaurants in the North End had to wait given the unique characteristics of the historic neighborhood.

Customers were excited Friday evening to enjoy a nice meal European-style.

"Like a little piazza or something," said customer Ben Laub. "You're allowed to get your drinks, eat a little croissant and cheese outside, it's a ton of fun."

Walsh has said health metrics are trending in a positive direction in Boston, but has continually stressed the need to maintain social distancing measures.

As of Sunday, the city had reported 13,181 cases of COVID-19, including 677 fatalities.

