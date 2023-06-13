 Playing sexually graphic and violent music in the workplace can be discrimination, court rules 

An appeals court ruled last week that vulgar music played in the workplace may be a form of sex discrimination.

Former employees of apparel manufacturer S&S Activewear say in a lawsuit the company permitted its managers and other employees to routinely play music containing "sexually graphic" and "violently misogynistic" lyrics. This fostered a hostile and abusive work environment at the company's facility in Reno, Nevada, the lawsuit says.

Eight plaintiffs, seven women and one man, took offense to the music which allegedly "denigrated women" and graphically detailed extreme violence against women. This included an Eminem song about a pregnant woman being put into a car trunk and subsequently "driven into water to be drowned," according to the lawsuit.

The music incited abusive behavior from male employees, who openly shared pornographic videos and yelled obscenities, the suit says.

Despite daily complaints from some employees, S&S management defended the music, describing it as motivational. The plaintiffs found the music nearly impossible to avoid, given that it was blasted from commercial speakers to cover the 700,000-square-foot warehouse.

The employees alleged the music and related conduct were sexual harassment and in violation of Title VII, which according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, "prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin."

