Mass. Plumber Gets 12 Years for Marijuana-Growing Operation

The man used his plumbing business as a front for a large-scale, commercial marijuana cultivation and distribution operation, prosecutors say

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for helping to run a large-scale marijuana growing operation that used his family’s plumbing business as a front.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Thomas Laverty, of Clinton, was also sentenced Tuesday to eight years of probation and ordered to pay $3,100 in restitution.

He was convicted in January 2020 after a five-day trial of conspiracy to launder money, cultivating marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Laverty and his parents used the plumbing business, Millbury-based Chuck Laverty & Son Inc., as a front for a large-scale, commercial marijuana cultivation and distribution operation.

