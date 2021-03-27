Virginia

Police: 2 Dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront Shootings

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night"

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While officers were investigating, a report of shots fired came in nearby, the chief said. An officer confronted an individual there and a shooting broke out. The officer shot the individual, and the person died. The officer was not shot.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 13 hours ago

Biden Condemns GOP-Backed Voting Restrictions in Georgia as an Attack on the Constitution

Congress 17 hours ago

Vehicle Mileage Tax Could Be on the Table in Infrastructure Talks, Buttigieg Says

A second person, who Neudigate said was possibly involved in an unrelated shooting, was pronounced dead near the scene. The chief called it “a separate shooting incident that we're still trying to piece together.”

An officer was also struck by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital. The officer's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said.

Several people were in custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation. Multiple roads were blocked off while police worked in the area.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiashootingVirginia Beach
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us