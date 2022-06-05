Philadelphia

Police: 3 Dead, Several Wounded in Philadelphia Shooting

A gunman opened fire into a crowd on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night

Three people were fatally shot and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the South Street downtown crowd and an officer fired his weapon at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Pace said no one is in custody at this time. Two guns were found at the scene, one of them with an extended magazine.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown. No officers were injured, police said.

The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

