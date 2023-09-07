attleborough

Police activity on I-95 in North Attleborough causes delays

Few details on the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

Police activity on Interstate 95 in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning caused some traffic delays.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly after 9 a.m. that the police activity was centered around Exit 7 on I-95 north. The exit ramp was closed for a little over 30 minutes but has since reopened.

Aerial footage showed multiple state troopers near a vehicle in the breakdown lane, and several state police cruisers parked near the exit ramp.

No further details were immediately available.

