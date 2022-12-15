Police, Amtrak Investigating Fatal Accident Near Train Tracks in Exeter, NH

Authorities said the initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck and killed

Local and Amtrak police are investigating a fatality in the area of a train crossing in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning.

Exeter police said in a Facebook post that the initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks.

Motorists were initially urged to avoid the area of the Front Street train tracks due to "a train incident." Traffic is expected to be detoured for an extended period of time.

Police said more details will be released as it becomes available.

