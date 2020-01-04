Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members in Brockton

Four members of a motorcycle club were arrested by Massachusetts State Police in Brockton, Massachusetts on Friday on unlawful firearm possession charges.

None of the men are from Massachusetts, police said. A fifth person who was associated with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club members was also arrested.

The following people were charged with, among other things, unlawful firearm possession:

- Matthew Miles, 41, of McMinniville, Tennessee

- Pedro Tapia, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

- Matthew Ballingham, 43, of Waterbury, Connecticut

- Edwarrd Mahon, 61, of Cornwall, Vermont

- Margaret Cahill, 29, of Westmont, Illinois

When police searched their hotel room, they found 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more ammunition and another handgun, according to the news release.

Brass knuckles and a knife were also found during the arrest. The Outlaws MC is describes itself as a "1 percenter club". Traditionally, these types of motorcycle clubs are notorious for failing to follow rules.