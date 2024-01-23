Police arrest correction officer accused in road-rage killing on I-691 in Meriden, Conn.

State police have arrested a correction officer accused of murdering a man in a road-rage shooting on Interstate 691 in Meriden.

A 49-year-old Middlefield man was killed in the shooting that happened on Jan. 14.

State troopers responded to I-691 East in the area of exit 2a in Meriden, around 8:08 p.m. for a disturbance and they learned that there had been a shooting on the highway during a road-rage type incident.

Scott Kracke, of Middlefield, had been shot and was brought to an area hospital, where he later died, state police said.

Police said they arrested 32-year-old William Lucky, of North Haven, on murder charges Tuesday. He told authorities that he's a CT Department of Correction officer.

In an arrest warrant, Lucky told police that he drove away from the scene because he had a child in his vehicle and was "afraid the other party would come after him." He said he had a gun with him at the time and later handed it over to authorities.

Connecticut State Police William Lucky, 32.

State police said Kracke and Lucky got out of their vehicles and confronted each other. Witnesses told police that Lucky took out a firearm and started shooting.

Lucky then fled the scene and later went to the Hamden Police Department to report the incident.

Officers found 18 shell casings at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Kracke died from gunshot wounds to his head, torso and extremities, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lucky was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 19 pending the outcome of the Department of Correction and State Police investigation.

Officials said Lucky has worked at the New Haven Correctional Center since December 2018.

In a statement, AFSCME Local 1565, which represents 1,800 state corrections employees, said the incident is tragic for everyone involved.

"At this time, we will allow the investigative process to take place," President Mike Vargo said.

Lucky faces murder charges and is being held on a $2.5 million bond. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.