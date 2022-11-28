Colchester

CT State Police Arrest Man Accused of Driving Over 130 MPH

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man that allegedly drove over 130 miles per hour on Route 2 in Colchester Monday morning.

Troopers said a Range Rover had a speed reading of 132 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Police conducting speed enforcement tried to pull the driver over in the area of exit 17, but the car got off the highway and nearly hit a Department of Transportation worker.

The driver was also seen passing vehicles in a No Passing zone near Old Hartford Road, police said.

Troopers were able to find the car parked in a garage inside a business garage on Old Colchester Road. When approached, the driver admitted to parking inside the business to try to elude officers, according to police.

Employees at the business told the driver to leave but he didn't listen.

The man, from Manchester, was arrested and faces several charges including endangerment of a highway worker, reckless operation in a construction zone, disobeying signal of an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, second-degree reckless endangerment and more.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

