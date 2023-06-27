Police arrest man in connection to death of his estranged wife in Conn. home

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in their East Hartford home earlier this month.

Authorities said 51-year-old Andra Elizabeth Valcinord, of East Hartford, was found dead inside her home on Martin Circle on June 18. She died of multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Officers initially responded to the home sometime around 6:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers got inside, Valcinord was unresponsive and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police initially said the woman was the victim of "extreme physical violence." They later confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

Wilkid Valcinord, 57, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife. Detectives developed probable cause for an arrest warrant over the past several days, they said.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond for murder charges and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

"This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim's family," Police Chief Scott Sansom said. "We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice."

The police department said rapid DNA testing was instrumental in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669 or email DOrtiz@easthartfordct.gov.