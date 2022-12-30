Police Arrest Robbery Suspect Who Was Hiding Up a Tree in Southborough

Massachusetts State Police arrested a man suspected of a burglary in Worcester early Friday morning.

Authorities said they were able to find him hiding up a large tree in Southborough with help from a police helicopter.

Worcester police responded to reports of a burglary at Shoe Supply Store at 1114 Pleasant St. on Friday morning.

Police said the man fled the scene of the robbery in a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan, and was pursued by local and state authorities. After police deflated the car's tires, they said it crashed into a wooded area and the man escaped on foot into the woods.

Around 4:30 a.m., the man was found in a large tree some 30 to 40 feet off the ground. He was arrested by police soon after.

The man's name has not been released.

You can watch video of the search and arrest here: