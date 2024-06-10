Police arrest suspect in crash that killed 96-year-old woman in Connecticut

A man who is accused of causing a crash in Griswold that killed a 96-year-old woman over the weekend has been arrested and he is being held on $1.5 million.

When state police responded to the intersection of Taylor Hill Road and Oakville Road in Griswold around 4:46 p.m. Sunday, they found an abandoned gold Audi with front-end damage and a GMC Acadia with the airbags deployed, according to the arrest warrant.

Charlotte Degrado, 96, was in the back seat of the GMC, complaining of severe back pain, according to the arrest warrant.

An ambulance responded and transported Delgado to William Backus Hospital, where she died at 5:49 p.m., according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the GMC told state police that he had been stopped at a stop sign at the four-way intersection when a vehicle going fast crashed into the side of his vehicle, the arrest warrant states.

One witness told state police that the Audi was going around 60 miles per hour, drove through the intersection without stopping and hit the SUV, causing it to spin around, according to the warrant.

The witness took a short video of three people getting out of the Audi and provided it to state police.

Other witnesses also provided police with descriptions of people who fled from the Audi as well.

As police checked the inside of that Audi, they found a bottle of prescription pills for Franklin Post, 35, an unmarked pill bottle, marijuana paraphernalia and unopened alcoholic beverages, according to state police.

State police found one person who was suspected of fleeing from the vehicle and he was taken to William Backus Hospital.

Post was found in a wooded area off East Main Street in Jewett City and admitted to having smoked marijuana recently and falling asleep while in the front seat, the arrest warrant states.

Police said Post had also tampered with his court-ordered ankle bracelet and he was found with nearly $5,000 in cash and pills believed to contain fentanyl.

He was taken to William Backus Hospital and refused to provide blood, breath and urine samples or to participate in questioning, the warrant states.

Post has been charged with operating under the influence, evading the scene, criminal mischief, violation of conditions of release, interfering, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

State police said he was also charged with evading responsibility in a collision, resulting in death.

He was initially held on $1 million bond,. He was arraigned from his hospital bed and bond was increased to $1.5 million. Post is due in court on July 12.