Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal South Shore Plaza Shooting

Authorities announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Maynard man wanted for murder almost a month after the shooting death of another man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, was arrested in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by Braintree, Boston and Massachusetts State Police, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. He was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Hammond-Desir is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

A man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a shopping mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, and the suspect is still on the loose, according to officials.

Police had previously arrested 27-year-old Samantha Schwartz of Attleboro on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.