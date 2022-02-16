Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal South Shore Plaza Shooting

Authorities announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Maynard man wanted for murder almost a month after the shooting death of another man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, was arrested in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by Braintree, Boston and Massachusetts State Police, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. He was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Hammond-Desir is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in Quincy District Court.
Police had previously arrested 27-year-old Samantha Schwartz of Attleboro on a charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.