Police arrest suspect in shooting deaths of 2 high school students in Hartford, Conn.

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two high school students in Hartford earlier this month.

Lavante Brown, 19, of Hartford, and 16-year-old Aydin Davis, of Bloomfield were shot and killed at a party in an apartment on Hendricxsen Avenue on May 4.

Brown was a student at Weaver High School and Davis attended the University High School of Science and Engineering, according to school officials.

Investigators identified a suspect and they obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old James Chaney, of Plainville.

Chaney was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with murder and first-degree reckless endangerment and is being held on $1 million bond.