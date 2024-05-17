South Windsor

Police arrest woman accused of abandoning dog in the woods in Conn.

Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter - Tracs

Police have arrested a woman they say abandoned a dog in South Windsor last month.

Janiya Bradford, 26, of Manchester, was arrested on Thursday.

She is accused of attaching the dog's collar to a large tree branch in the Frank Niederwerfer Wildlife Sanctuary and abandoning him there.

A person out walking their dog spotted the abandoned pup on April 22 and called police.

The dog's collar had the name "Kobe" written on it.

Police did not say what led them to Bradford as a suspect.

She turned herself in and was released on $5,000 bond, according to police.

Bradford is scheduled to be in court June 5.

