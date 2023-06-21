Police ask for help finding Waterbury, Conn. murder suspect

Waterbury police are asking for your help finding the person they believe is responsible for a shooting that left a 26-year-old dead last month.

Officers were called to Circular Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on May 25 to investigate a report of gunshots and found 26-year-old Denroy Robinson with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and a disturbance between two people who knew each other escalated and Robinson was shot several times.

Waterbury Police Shavano Singh, 22.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police have a warrant to arrest Shavano Singh, 22, in connection to the deadly shooting. The warrant charges Singh with murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and more.

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941. You can also contact Crimes Stoppers at 203-755-1234.