Massachusetts

Police, Coast Guard Searching for Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned in Newburyport

The car was found abandoned on I-95 south near the Whittier Bridge

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Massachusetts State Police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching in the area of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport for a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south.

State police said patrols, a state police Air Wing and K9 units are all responding, along with marine assets.

The woman's car was located just south of the Whittier Bridge. Her name has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Hingham 9 hours ago

Lawyers of Victims in Deadly Hingham Apple Store Crash File Lawsuit

Cape Cod 2 hours ago

Pilot Whale Calf Dies After Group Stuck Near Shore in Eastham

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNewburyport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us