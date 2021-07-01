Police Conducting Air and Ground Search for Person Involved in Swampscott Incident

Police are conducting an air and ground search for a suspect in connection with an incident in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Swampscott police said they are "searching for a person involved in an earlier incident" in the area of Puritan Road.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State police dogs and a helicopter were brought in to assist in the search.

Police said there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police at (781) 595-1111.