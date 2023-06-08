Police continue search for man who stabbed woman in northwestern Massachusetts

Police are continuing their search for a man who reportedly stabbed a woman in northwestern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

State police said the Adams Police Department requested their assistance shortly after 5 a.m. in responding to a stabbing that occurred in their town. Their investigation determined that the stabbing was a domestic incident that occurred at the victim's home.

The victim was previously in a relationship with the suspect, state police said. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified by state police as 55-year-old Jeffrey Cote, fled the scene before police arrived, and they believe he returned to his residence at 498 Chapel Road in the neighboring town of Savoy. Various state police units responded to that address, established a perimeter and attempted to contact him. Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, state police said they entered the home and determined he was not inside.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Massachusetts State Police Jeffrey Cote, 55, of Savoy. (Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

A search of the surrounding property did not turn up any evidence of Cote's whereabouts. State police continue to search for him on Thursday and said he might be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location or who sees someone matching his description is asked not to approach him but to immediately call 911 or state police at 413-743-4700.