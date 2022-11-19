Conn. Man Accused of Killing 1-Year-Old May Have Been Seen in New Haven

Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven.

Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed.

Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect.

Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Francisquini lived in the home and is related to the child. He did not say how the two were related.

Francisquini was believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala. That car was found abandoned on I-91 in New Haven near Exit 8, McAllister said.

In photos released by police, a man believed to be Francisquini appears to be walking down the street in a white hoodie and black pants. The photo was taken from video surveillance on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday.

New Haven police previously said they were searching an area of Foxon Boulevard near Lowe's in connection with the Naugatuck homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on his current and most recent whereabouts are asked to come forward and contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

Anyone who sees Francisquini is urged not to approach him.