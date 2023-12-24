Police cruiser struck by car in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser was struck by another car while responding to multiple crashes in Canterbury, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 11:19 p.m. on I-93.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries and was summonsed to appear in Concord District Court.

The trooper was outside the cruiser and was uninjured, police say.

I-93 was closed for around an hour and a half due to the conditions but has since been reopened.