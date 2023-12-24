New Hampshire

Police cruiser struck by car in New Hampshire

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 11:19 p.m. on I-93.

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser was struck by another car while responding to multiple crashes in Canterbury, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries and was summonsed to appear in Concord District Court.

The trooper was outside the cruiser and was uninjured, police say.

I-93 was closed for around an hour and a half due to the conditions but has since been reopened.

