Police department remembers former chief who was killed in NH Hospital shooting

Franklin Police

The former police chief who was killed during the shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital is being remembered by his former police department.

"He continued to dedicate his time to the NH community by serving as a security officer helping and protecting those at the NH State Hospital." wrote the Franklin Police Department on Facebook.

Haas served as Franklin Police Chief until 2008.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police will fly their flags at half staff wearing mourning bands in their badges.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us