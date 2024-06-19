Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Connecticut

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue at 9:20 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found the victim, a Bridgeport man. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested a suspect within minutes of the shooting, police said.

Hommy Rodriguez, 45, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.