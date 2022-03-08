Norton

Police Find Meth Lab in the Woods in Massachusetts Town

Norton police said they were checking out a homeless camp in the woods when they stumbled onto a hazmat situation

By Marc Fortier

Norton Police

Police stumbled onto a methamphetamine lab while checking out a homeless camp in Norton, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Norton police said detectives were checking out a homeless area in the woods near the Extended Stay America hotel on South Washington Street when they came upon what they described as a "hazmat situation" with a makeshift meth lab.

"Fire officials conducted tests and determined it to be harmful," Norton police said on Facebook.

Courtesy: Norton Police

A state hazmat team was called in to clean up the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Bourne 3 hours ago

Massachusetts School Counselor Says She Was Fired Over Remote Work Request

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Will Massachusetts Suspend the Gas Tax Until Prices Drop?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

NortonMassachusettsmeth lab
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us