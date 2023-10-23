Worker dies after falling from high-rise building in downtown Boston

A person has died after falling from a high-rise office tower in downtown Boston on Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they received a call at 7:54 a.m. for a person who fell from a building at 100 Summer St. The worker who fell from the building has died, they said.

The Boston Fire Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

100 Summer Street is a 32-story, 450 foot high office complex located in Boston's Financial District. The 1.1 million square foot tower is one of the tallest buildings in the city.

Aerial footage showed an area near the building cordoned off with police tape and multiple emergency vehicles surrounding the scene.

No further details were immediately available.