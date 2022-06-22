Waterbury

Police ID Man They Are Looking for After 2-Year-Old Conn. Boy Was Shot

A 2-year-old child was shot at a home on Pinecrest Drive in Waterbury Tuesday, according to police.
Waterbury police are looking for a 20-year-old man who they said is responsible after a 2-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police identified him as 20-year-old Kharis Samuels, whose last known address is in Waterbury.

The little boy was shot in the torso at 99 Pinecrest Dr., according to police.

The family did not call 911 and instead brought the child brought to Waterbury Hospital around 1:35 p.m. The little boy was then flown to Connecticut Children's hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Police said they determined that three to four people were in the home, including two men in their 20s and one of them had a gun.

They said one person in the home was showing the gun to residents when it went off and hit the 2-year-old boy, who was in a walker, police said.

Police said Samuels might be armed and dangerous and he has ties to New York and Florida.

Authorities have notified the state Department of Children and Families and they are investigating.

Police said he will be charged with assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor as well as additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also call the crime stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

