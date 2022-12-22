dorchester

Police Identify and Charge Woman in Connection to Stabbing in Dorchester

A second woman, identified as 30-year-old Skilar Morris was arrested in connection with the case.

By Thea DiGiammerino and Irvin Rodriguez

NBC10 Boston

A woman was critically injured after a fight led to a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday, police confirmed.

Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers were called initially called to a fight on Geneva Avenue around 5 p.m. There they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital. Police say they consider the injuries now to be non-life threatening.

Morris has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. She is expected to appear in Dorchester District Court.

Police believe the victims knew each other and do not think the violence was random.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 617-343-4470 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS

