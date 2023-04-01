Man Killed After Being Hit by Car in Hartford, Police Look for Driver

Police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Kendall May, 56, of Bloomfield was struck on Main Street near Rosemont Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found May unresponsive and began life-saving measures. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

May was the head coach for AI Prince Technical High School's boys basketball team in Hartford, according to school Athletic Director Dennis Mercado.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say some of the incident was captured on city cameras.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a gray Jeep Cherokee with Vermont license plate KGE457. The SUV took off from the scene and drove north on Main Street, police said.

NBC Connecticut Police investigate a fatal Hartford hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.