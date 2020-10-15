Boston

Police Investigate After 4 Cars Vandalized in South End

Footage of the scene showed the message "F--- Trump" spray painted on one vehicle.

By Young-Jin Kim

Authorities were investigating Friday after four vehicles were vandalized with spray paint in the South End.

Boston police said they received a call at 7:12 a.m. about the vandalized cars in the area of Wellington Street and Columbus Avenue. At the scene, they said they found the cars spray painted with the letters "BLM."

Footage of the scene also showed the message "F--- Trump" spray painted on one vehicle.

Police said the tires of the vehicles were also flattened.

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

