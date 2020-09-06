dog

Police Investigate After Dog Shot and Killed in Cromwell

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

Police are investigating after a dog was shot and killed in Cromwell Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 10:51 a.m. at the Fox Meadows Condo Complex, according to police.

Officers said the dog was shot with two juveniles present.

U.S. & World

Jacob Blake 21 hours ago

Jacob Blake Speaks Out for First Time Since Police Shooting

Novak Djokovic 3 hours ago

Djokovic Out of US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Bardsley Monfilston, 31, of Cromwell, later confessed to detectives that he was responsible for the shooting, according to police.

The dog, which is approximately one-year-old, was reported to be in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Monfilston faces charges including second degree breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, first degree reckless endangerment, cruelty to animals and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, police said.

This article tagged under:

dogCromwell
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us