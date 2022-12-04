Police Investigate Car Crashing into Building in Wakefield

Wakefield Police are investigating an incident where a car crashed into a building on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at a yoga studio around 391 Lowell St., according to authorities.

Police say a 2013 Cadillac XTS had crashed into the front of the business. The driver and passenger declined transportation to a hospital.

According to authorities, the building is structurally sound and no other businesses were affected by the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.