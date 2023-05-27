Several People Injured After Being Struck by Car at Stop & Shop Parking Lot

Multiple pedestrians were struck by a car in Arlington, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

According to Arlington Police, the incident took place at the parking lot of Stop & Shop on 990 Mass. Ave.

Authorities say that when they arrived they found several people injured.

According to the police investigation, an 87-year-old man was pulling into the Stop and Shop parking lot when it struck an occupied parked vehicle.

The man then proceeded to reverse the vehicle and struck multiple pedestrians, police say.

Authorities say a 61-year-old woman from Arlington and a 70-year-old man from Randolph were transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at the moment.

The parking lot has been closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Arlington Police is investigating the incident.