Police Investigate Death of Woman in Meriden, Conn. as Homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman in Meriden Sunday night as a homicide.

Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just before 9:30 p.m. reporting that gunshots might have been fired and found a woman lying in the driveway to the complex, police said.

Medical personnel responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the number of gunshots fired in the immediate area is unknown and they are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

