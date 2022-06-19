Police Identify Victims of Double Homicide in Hartford

Two people were killed during a shooting in Hartford Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in a driveway of a home on Franklin Avenue. Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds that were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said one man and one woman died.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Chase Garret and 27-year-old Christina Dang. Both lived on the second floor of the home on Franklin Avenue.

Another woman was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police did not release her identity but said she was in her twenties.

“I don’t think it was random. This is a group of people who had a personal dispute and it went south," Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Officials are canvassing the area, knocking on doors and checking cameras as a part of their investigation. As of this point, no suspects have been identified.

“We’re not sure if we have everybody accounted for. We’re not sure if we have an outstanding suspect. We just got here," Boisvert said Sunday night.

This marks the city's 20th homicide so far this year. At this time last year, there were 19, according to police.

The Major Crimes Unit responded and is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.