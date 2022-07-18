New Britain

Police Investigate Double Murder in New Britain, Conn.

Two men have died as a result of a dispute at an apartment in New Britain Monday, police said.

Officials said they were called to the area of 57 Walnut Ave. for a reported shots fired incident. Responding officers said they found a 33-year-old man lying on the ground outside the apartment building with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man, from Rocky Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, officers found a 25-year-old man inside the apartment also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The identities of both men are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Officials said they determined that both men knew each other and engaged in an "active dispute." Both men were armed and the conflict escalated, resulting in shots being fired.

Chief of Police Christopher Chute said this is a "very specific and isolated incident," stressing there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the double murder is asked to contact police at their anonymous tip line by calling 860-826-3199.

