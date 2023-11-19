Police investigate fatal shooting in Manchester

Authorities announced that they are investigating a fatal shooting initially seen as a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say they responded to a report of a car accident in the area of 61 Lowell Street t around 1:12 a.m.

According to authorities, less than an hour later, they responded to reports of a shooting in the area, where they found a man, identified as 42-year-old Carlos Rodríguez of Manchester, NH, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Elliot Hospital where he later died, police say.

Authorities say they are investigating the individuals involved in the accident leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711

The investigation is ongoing..