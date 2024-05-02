Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Hartford, Conn.

A man has died after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Hartford on Thursday night and police have arrested a suspect.

Police said they were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue for a reported hit-and-run crash just before 7 p.m.

Responding officers found 55-year-old Gilberto Davila, of Hartford, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead., police said

Authorities said the driver fled the scene and witnesses were able to provide a description of a white Ford F-150. West Hartford police found the truck on New Park Avenue and arrested 56-year-old Cleveland Telfer, of Hartford.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Telfer was charged with evading responsibility involving death and failure to yield making a left turn and held on $10,000.

He appeared in court on Friday, where bond was lowered to $5,000. His next court date is on May 31.